FM pays tribute to 22 Kashmiris martyred by Dogra forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday paid tribute to 22 Kashmiris who had laid down their lives during a protest against the Dogra forces in 1931.

On his twitter account, the foreign minister posted his comments with regard to Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir.

"I pay tribute to 22 sons of J&K whose courage in face of brutal Dogra forces re-galvanized a decades old struggle for self-determination in 1931; an inalienable right Kashmiris continue to die for to this day," he added.

Qureshi further said that no occupation could subjugate spirit of brave Kashmiris (in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir).

