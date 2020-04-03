UrduPoint.com
FM Reiterates Pakistan's Readiness To Host SAARC Health Ministers' Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:04 AM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Meeting and suggested that due to the prevailing global health emergency a video conference could be organized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Meeting and suggested that due to the prevailing global health emergency a video conference could be organized.

The foreign minister held telephone conversation with Secretary General SAARC Esala Ruwan Weerakoon on the Covid-19 Pandemic.Congratulating Weerakoon on assuming responsibilities as the 14th Secretary General of SAARC, the foreign minister assured him of Pakistan's full support and expressed the hope that under his experienced stewardship, the SAARC process would be able to move forward.

Secretary General SAARC appreciated Pakistan's proposal of Health Minister's video conference.

The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General discussed the challenges faced by South Asian States in the face of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The need for joint efforts to deal with the situation was emphasized by both sides.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that being a founding member, Pakistan remained committed to the SAARC process and considered it an important platform for regional cooperation.

The foreign minister also reiterated that the proposed SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund may be placed under the supervision of Secretary General of SAARC and that the modalities for the Fund's utilization be finalized through consultations among Member States.

Dilating upon the economic impact of Covid-19 on the developing world, foreign minister Qureshi highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for debt restructuring of the developing countries to enable them to dedicate resources towards saving human lives and shoring up economies.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's readiness to work closely with the SAARC Secretariat and SAARC Member States to realize the common goal of accelerating economic growth and promoting the welfare of the people of South Asia.

