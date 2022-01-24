UrduPoint.com

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Expresses Condolence On Death Of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 02:51 PM

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi expresses condolence on death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday expressed his condolence on the death of Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, former member of the National Assembly and father of Hina Rabbai Khar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday expressed his condolence on the death of Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, former member of the National Assembly and father of Hina Rabbai Khar.

In his condolence message, the foreign minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, a press release said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Family

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket t ..

Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket team

28 minutes ago
 Covid-19 SOPs: 62 schools, 15 hotels sealed

Covid-19 SOPs: 62 schools, 15 hotels sealed

47 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Linking Geneva Talks With US Decision t ..

Moscow Not Linking Geneva Talks With US Decision to Evacuate Embassy from Kiev - ..

27 seconds ago
 Austria Plans to Evacuate Diplomats From Kiev If S ..

Austria Plans to Evacuate Diplomats From Kiev If Situation Worsens - Foreign Min ..

28 seconds ago
 Gilani grieved over death of Malik Rabbani Khar

Gilani grieved over death of Malik Rabbani Khar

30 seconds ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.