FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi expresses condolence on death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday expressed his condolence on the death of Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, former member of the National Assembly and father of Hina Rabbai Khar.

In his condolence message, the foreign minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, a press release said.