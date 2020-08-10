UrduPoint.com
FM Thanks Abdulla Shahid For Expressing Grief Over Losses In Floods

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

FM thanks Abdulla Shahid for expressing grief over losses in floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday thanked Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid for sharing his grief over recent losses in floods, triggered by monsoon rains in different parts of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid on his twitter account tagged Foreign Minister of Pakistan and posted, "Deeply saddened by the news of catastrophic floods in Pakistan taking lives and destroying homes and livelihoods. Thoughts and prayers are with all affected".

Foreign Minister Qureshi took to his twitter handle and replied "Thank you for your concern and prayers."

