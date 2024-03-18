FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

The United States ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The United States ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Blome congratulated the FM on assuming office and assured his and his mission’s full support in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Progress made in diverse fields and ways and means to further enhance the bilateral

ties were also discussed.