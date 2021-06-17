FM visits ISSI, appreciates efficient working

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday visited Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, (ISSI) and congratulated the high ups for its efficient working.

The foreign minister told the director general ISSI that he was surprised over the active working of the institute despite limited resources, a press release said.

He also stressed upon making ISSI more active because they could provide positive feedback over strategic issues.

He also felicitated the ISSI over its 48th foundation day.

Foreign minister Qureshi expressed his pleasure over publication of a book by ISSI regarding 70 years old diplomatic ties of Pakistan and China.