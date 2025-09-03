Open Menu

Fodder, Water Supplies To Relief Camps Being Ensured For Cattle Heads

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 10:18 PM

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

Livestock department has intensified relief efforts, ensuring availability of fodder and drinking water for cattle heads at all the designated places and flood relief camps in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Livestock department has intensified relief efforts, ensuring availability of fodder and drinking water for cattle heads at all the designated places and flood relief camps in Muzaffargarh.

According to Additional Director Livestock Dr.

Muhammad Tariq, veterinary teams are actively providing vaccination and medical facilities to prevent disease outbreaks among livestock.

Dr. Tariq added that under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa, fodder supply points and veterinary camps have been made fully functional to ensure that flood-affected families’ animals do not face shortages of food or healthcare.

