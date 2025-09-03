PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked over 4.3 million individuals and arrested 438 proclaimed offenders and court absconders during its province-wide operations in August 2025, according to a monthly performance report issued on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked over 4.3 million individuals and arrested 438 proclaimed offenders and court absconders during its province-wide operations in August 2025, according to a monthly performance report issued on Wednesday.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the checks were carried out through the e-Police Post App on major highways across Punjab. Simultaneously, 2.1 million vehicles were inspected, leading to the recovery of 397 stolen vehicles and motorcycles.

In enforcement of transport regulations, legal action was taken against 41,107 overloaded vehicles violating axle load limits and 957 vehicles for the illegal use of gas cylinders.

To facilitate commuters, the PHP issued 22,107 driving licenses during the period. Meanwhile, 59 missing children were reunited with their families, and 2,080 illegal encroachments both temporary and permanent were removed to improve traffic flow.

Additionally, 17,912 commuters received on-the-spot assistance on highways and 24,028 citizens were served at Police Service Centers across the province.

The spokesperson added that criminal proceedings were launched in 28 cases involving illegal weapons, resulting in the seizure of a Kalashnikov, a rifle, 26 pistols, and multiple rounds of ammunition. Anti-narcotics actions led to the recovery of 1,448 liters of liquor and 1,740 grams of charas and other narcotics.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, praised the PHP’s ongoing efforts and directed all officers to maintain high standards of public service, road safety, and law enforcement across the provincial highways.