Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel at CMH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after the health of SHO Damsaz and Constable Inamullah, who were injured during the Bannu operation.

The Governor paid tribute to the bravery of security forces, saying that the personnel fought valiantly against militants in Bannu and stood firm in the defense of the motherland without regard for their own lives.

The injured officials, who sustained serious wounds, were shifted from CMH Bannu to CMH Peshawar for advanced medical treatment.

Governor Kundi prayed for their swift recovery and said the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by its security forces. He reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army and security institutions will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the fight against terrorism.

