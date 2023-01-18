UrduPoint.com

Food Streets To Be Set Up In Sialkot, DC Tells Hotel Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration and municipal corporation are planning to establish quality food streets in Sialkot Fort, Pasrur Road and Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park areas to provide eating and entertainment opportunities to people.

Hotel business people from Sialkot would be welcomed to invest in these food streets, said Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing a meeting of the Hotel Owners Association.

The municipal corporation has been directed to issue immediate tenders for construction of the food streets. Land would be provided for food streets along the Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park and Gulshan Iqbal Park at Pasrur Road, the Dc said adding that lease agreements could be made for five to ten years from the hotel owners coming to food streets.

He said that the municipal corporation would construct the structures itself to build the restaurant here, while the leaseholder could develop it according to his needs.

The deputy commissioner said that provision of services in open areas in food streets would be preferred. He highly appreciated the delegation's proposal to allocate area for transfer of hotel kitchens on separate and directed written proposals to the association.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the district administration was determined to provide better facilities to people. Efforts were being made to ensure that ongoing development works in Kashmir Road, Khadim Ali Road, Khawaja Safdar Road and other would not be affected for any reason and they could be completed as per schedule, he added.

