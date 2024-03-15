Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Briefed On Issue Of PIA Flights To Europe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:31 PM
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday was briefed on the progress made so far for resumption of PIA flights to Europe and United Kingdom
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday was briefed on the progress made so far for resumption of PIA flights to Europe and United Kingdom.
The briefing was given during meeting of Steering Committee on outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore Airports under chairmanship of Foreign Minister in Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting was attended by Minister Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights (on phone) and Secretaries of Ministry of Aviation and Law Division along with senior Government officials of Ministries of Aviation, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Country Director International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The Country Director IFC told about the progress made on the project of outsourcing of Airports so far and informed the committee that multiple efforts of continuous engagement with the prospective investors have yielded positive results and with the new political government in office confidence of the investors to invest in Pakistan has augmented.
With this intent, International bidders from Qatar, UAE, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Malaysia and local consortia have requested extension in bid submission timelines to complete their due diligence.
The foreign minister assured fullest support to the engaged investors through economic diplomacy and expeditious process for achieving successful outcome of this flagship project. Considering the requests of interested bidders and based on strong recommendation of the IFC, the committee decided to extend the Bid Submission date for 60 Days till 15th May 2024.
While taking note of the progress made, the minister assured fullest diplomatic support of Foreign Office in line with newly adopted strategy of economic diplomacy and in the larger public interest including Pakistani diaspora in UK and EU.
Recent Stories
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office1 hour ago
-
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered1 hour ago
-
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman1 hour ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar2 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia2 hours ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur2 hours ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases2 hours ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU2 hours ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 143 hours ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila3 hours ago