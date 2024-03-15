Open Menu

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Briefed On Issue Of PIA Flights To Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday was briefed on the progress made so far for resumption of PIA flights to Europe and United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday was briefed on the progress made so far for resumption of PIA flights to Europe and United Kingdom.

The briefing was given during meeting of Steering Committee on outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore Airports under chairmanship of Foreign Minister in Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Minister Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights (on phone) and Secretaries of Ministry of Aviation and Law Division along with senior Government officials of Ministries of Aviation, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Country Director International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Country Director IFC told about the progress made on the project of outsourcing of Airports so far and informed the committee that multiple efforts of continuous engagement with the prospective investors have yielded positive results and with the new political government in office confidence of the investors to invest in Pakistan has augmented.

With this intent, International bidders from Qatar, UAE, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Malaysia and local consortia have requested extension in bid submission timelines to complete their due diligence.

The foreign minister assured fullest support to the engaged investors through economic diplomacy and expeditious process for achieving successful outcome of this flagship project. Considering the requests of interested bidders and based on strong recommendation of the IFC, the committee decided to extend the Bid Submission date for 60 Days till 15th May 2024.

While taking note of the progress made, the minister assured fullest diplomatic support of Foreign Office in line with newly adopted strategy of economic diplomacy and in the larger public interest including Pakistani diaspora in UK and EU.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Foreign Office Europe Turkey Ishaq Dar UAE Qatar Germany Progress United Kingdom Malaysia Netherlands May From Government PIA

Recent Stories

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

46 minutes ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

1 hour ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

1 hour ago
 Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

1 hour ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

1 hour ago
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

2 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united fro ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia

2 hours ago
 Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh seri ..

Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series

2 hours ago
 PM, cabinet members visits GHQ

PM, cabinet members visits GHQ

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan