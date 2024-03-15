Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday was briefed on the progress made so far for resumption of PIA flights to Europe and United Kingdom.

The briefing was given during meeting of Steering Committee on outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore Airports under chairmanship of Foreign Minister in Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Minister Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights (on phone) and Secretaries of Ministry of Aviation and Law Division along with senior Government officials of Ministries of Aviation, Foreign Affairs, Finance and Country Director International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Country Director IFC told about the progress made on the project of outsourcing of Airports so far and informed the committee that multiple efforts of continuous engagement with the prospective investors have yielded positive results and with the new political government in office confidence of the investors to invest in Pakistan has augmented.

With this intent, International bidders from Qatar, UAE, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Malaysia and local consortia have requested extension in bid submission timelines to complete their due diligence.

The foreign minister assured fullest support to the engaged investors through economic diplomacy and expeditious process for achieving successful outcome of this flagship project. Considering the requests of interested bidders and based on strong recommendation of the IFC, the committee decided to extend the Bid Submission date for 60 Days till 15th May 2024.

While taking note of the progress made, the minister assured fullest diplomatic support of Foreign Office in line with newly adopted strategy of economic diplomacy and in the larger public interest including Pakistani diaspora in UK and EU.