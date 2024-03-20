Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attract investments

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday stressed that in addition to conventional diplomacy, Pakistan needed to prioritize economic-diplomacy in the current circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday stressed that in addition to conventional diplomacy, Pakistan needed to prioritize economic-diplomacy in the current circumstances.

In this regard, he said all missions of Pakistan abroad should focus on attracting investments, the foreign minister said while interacting with officers of Pakistan High Commission in London, a press release said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was blessed with significant natural as well as high quality human resources.

The country had all the potential to become a great economy provided a coherent approach was adopted to bring fiscal discipline and curtail external deficit, he added.

“The only requirement of the day is to manage these resources in an effective manner,” he stressed.

The foreign minister said that all stakeholders, including line ministries, needed to work hand-in-hand with a team spirit to strengthen Pakistan both internally and externally.

Dar said that Pakistan was undergoing challenging times, however, the incumbent government was committed to provide relief to the common man, adding moreover, on international fronts, Pakistan was engaging with partners for mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, the foreign minister advised the officers to work hard and diligently to bring long-term investments in the country and enhancement of trade.

The foreign minister will be representing Pakistan in the First Nuclear Energy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 21.