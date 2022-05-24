Forest fire: CDA to depute additional staff at Margalla Hills

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will depute an additional staff at Margalla Hills National Park to further improve response time on forest fire.

"100 officials will be added to the existing staff in the areas of Monal, Bhara Kahu, D-12 and other areas of Loh-e-Dhandi in wake of fire season," said its spokesman on Tuesday.

He said the aerial support would also be sought from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in future to combat the large scale fire in mountains and forests.

"It is very difficult to put out fires in forests and mountains and in most places it is almost impossible for human beings to reach it, therefore in future aerial support from NDMA will be sought to combat large scale fire," he told APP.

He said mountains and forests were the beauty of Islamabad and their protection was one of the top priority of the organization. All possible steps would be taken to maintain the city's beauty.

On special directions of CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed the fire fighters would be provided personal protective equipments to ensure their safety, the spokesman added.

