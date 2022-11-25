UrduPoint.com

Forestry Dept's Students Visit Layyah Forest

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The Agriculture University of Dera organized a day-long study tour for the students of Forestry department to Machu-Inayat forests of Layyah Range, said a handout issued here on Friday

The students of BS Forestry Department during the day-long trip got detailed exposure of the biophysical-characteristics of the existing mechanisms of the forestation as well as involved techniques, operations and the prevalent nursery-raising procedures.

Divisional Forrest Officer (DFO) Layyah Syed Imran Sherazi, during his detailed presentation, spoke about the management, silvicultural practices, conservation of tree species and preservation of wildlife species of the Machu-Inayat forest stretched on 10,154 and 10,450 hector.

The touring students led by Dr Sareer later closely interacted with the officials to update their knowledge about country ecology, climatic change and countering challenges.

The DFO during a special interactive session zoomed-out the different sites of the forests to provide students with the knowledge about forest range activities and collective activities including tree plantation, herbaceous weed controlling, habitat preservation, forest planning and forest economics.

