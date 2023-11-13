Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after oath-taking of 9-member Cabinet: Experts

Following the oath-taking of a nine-member caretaker Provincial Cabinet at Governor House here Monday, the formation of the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been completed, experts said

The formal discharge of official duties was formally started in Peshawar where newly appointed interim KP Chief Minister, Justice (r) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has assumed the charge of office today.

"All the controversies and propaganda that started after the death of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday due to protected illness was proved wrong after consensus was reached between former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, and ex-opposition leader, Akram Khan Durrani on the name of new caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, who was later appointed by the KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on November 12.

"The oath-taking of nine members caretaker Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today and interim CM KP Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday night have completed the formation of the interim setup in KP," said constitutional expert and senior lawyer, Syed Noman Ali Shah Bokhari while talking to APP on Monday.

He said the fresh oath of the caretaker Provincial Ministers was a constitutional obligation after the dissolution of the provincial cabinet of Chief Minister, Azam Khan after his death.

The caretaker Provincial Ministers that took oath today include Syed Masood Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Engr Amir Durrani, Engr Ahmad Jan and Syed Amir Abdullah was in the line of the constitution and law, he added.

Meanwhile, the new interim chief minister Arshad Hussain Shah has reiterated that he would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding free, fair and transparent elections as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media, he said that all affairs of the province would be run in accordance with the law and constitution.

Arshad Hussain Shah said that he would focus on improving the law and order situation in the province.

Professor Dr A.H.Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP on Monday that with the completion of the new caretaker setup in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was a time to unite for General Election 2024 that was approaching fast.

"In a democratic process, the doors to political dialogue among political entities are always open for free polls, taking decisions in the national interest and for people's well being."

He said political dialogue was an effective tool in a democratic system, which not only removes misunderstanding among political players on existing issues but also strengthens democracy besides ensuring the smooth transition of power.

Professor Hilali said the absence of political dialogues among politicians in the past led to the derailment of democracy four times in Pakistan.

He said the government of Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was dismissed after the 9 religious and political parties under the platform of Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) launched an agitation movement, claiming rigging in 1977 elections.

In-spite of strong denial of the rigging allegations by PPP, he said PNA’s agitation movement sparked riots as well as unrest and incurred colossal economic losses to the country and subsequently democracy was packed up for the third time on July 5, 1977.

He said the absence of political dialogue had led to the premature dissolution of the elected assemblies and the governments of former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif twice each in the 90s after being accused of riggings in elections by opponents and its negative outcome came before us in the shape of martial law on October 12, 1999.

He suggested immediate political dialogue on existing economic and political challenges besides ensuring of transparent elections inevitable for the country's political-economic stability and development.

Sajid Hussain Tori, ex-Federal Minister and PPP leader said that his party strongly believed in political dialogue.

He said the Charter of Democracy signed between former Prime Ministers, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a great example of political reconciliation that later led to an adoption of the landmark 18th constitutional amendment that returned all powers back to the Parliament, granted provincial autonomy to the federating units, identity to people of KP after renaming NWFP and abolishment of the draconian 58 2 (B) article from the constitution.

He said the PPP did not believe in the political victimization of opponents and wanted a level playing field for all political parties during upcoming general elections.

He expressed the hope that political leaders would demonstrate political acumen by avoiding personal attacks, and accusations and dragging national institutions into politics.

PML-N KP Spokesman Ikhtiar Wali said the historic welcome accorded to PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif by the people at Lahore on October 21 has unnerved the opposition parties.

He said Nawaz Sharif had cleared the party's policy in his address appreciated in political circles, reiterating that PML-N did not believe in political victimization.

Dr Hilali said that the political environment was heating up after the announcement of the election date by ECP and advised political leaders to avoid character assassination, blame games and dragging state institutions into politics rather than focus on people welfare programs and past performances.

He said personal attacks and dragging state institutions into politics would develop political polarisation in society besides creating hatred among rival political forces.

ANP leader Zulfiqar Khan said political reconciliation was imperative for acceptance of political mandates after the general election.

He said democracy provides solutions to all problems as it is the best governance system practiced in the world through which socioeconomic and political conflicts are addressed through reconciliation and dialogue among relevant stakeholders supported by people.

The experts said the time has come for all political parties to shun differences and sit together for a free and transparent election imperative to take the ship of democracy to safe shores.