Formation of full court bench a legal demand: Shazia Marri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Tuesday said the constitution of a full court bench on the Punjab chief minister's was a legal demand of the coalition government partners.

The minister, in a statement, claimed that the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammed Mazari rejecting the votes of 10 Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid members in favour of Pervaiz Ellahi against their party head's directive was in accordance with the apex court's judgement. The party head formed the parliamentary party, she added.

Shazia Marri said former prime minister Imran Khan was doing the 'politics of threats, bullying and pressure'.