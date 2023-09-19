Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Tuesday inaugurated a series of development projects in various valleys of Upper Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Tuesday inaugurated a series of development projects in various valleys of Upper Chitral.

Maulana Chitrali kicked off the inauguration by dedicating a PCC road in the remote area of Oveer, backed by a Rs. 50 million fund allocation. He also initiated the construction of the Kosht Link Road, a project estimated at Rs. 300 million, during a simple event in Bumbagh, attended by a large gathering.

The former MNA also launched a link road in Khoot of Torkho Mulkho Tehsil, committing Rs. 40 million for its development. Maulana Chitrali continued his spree of inaugurations, including the Rich Bridge in Tehsil Torkho, a project worth Rs. 10 million.

He also inaugurated the Trich Road, valued at Rs.

40 million, an attraction located on the outskirts of the Trich Mir Mountain. Furthermore, he pledged to commence work on the Madak Nashko road, with an approved budget of Rs. 5 million, as well as another road project with the same allocation, emphasizing their prompt initiation.

Speaking at public gatherings during these inaugurations, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali emphasized the significance of safeguarding the development funds.

He urged the locals to form committees at the grassroots level to monitor the daily progress of these development projects, ensuring contractors maintain both quality and quantity standards.

The people of Upper Chitral, who have long awaited such initiatives, expressed their gratitude to Maulana Chitrali for his commitment to addressing the region's neglected development needs.