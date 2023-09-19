Open Menu

Former MNA Inaugurates Development Projects In Upper Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Tuesday inaugurated a series of development projects in various valleys of Upper Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali Tuesday inaugurated a series of development projects in various valleys of Upper Chitral.

Maulana Chitrali kicked off the inauguration by dedicating a PCC road in the remote area of Oveer, backed by a Rs. 50 million fund allocation. He also initiated the construction of the Kosht Link Road, a project estimated at Rs. 300 million, during a simple event in Bumbagh, attended by a large gathering.

The former MNA also launched a link road in Khoot of Torkho Mulkho Tehsil, committing Rs. 40 million for its development. Maulana Chitrali continued his spree of inaugurations, including the Rich Bridge in Tehsil Torkho, a project worth Rs. 10 million.

He also inaugurated the Trich Road, valued at Rs.

40 million, an attraction located on the outskirts of the Trich Mir Mountain. Furthermore, he pledged to commence work on the Madak Nashko road, with an approved budget of Rs. 5 million, as well as another road project with the same allocation, emphasizing their prompt initiation.

Speaking at public gatherings during these inaugurations, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali emphasized the significance of safeguarding the development funds.

He urged the locals to form committees at the grassroots level to monitor the daily progress of these development projects, ensuring contractors maintain both quality and quantity standards.

The people of Upper Chitral, who have long awaited such initiatives, expressed their gratitude to Maulana Chitrali for his commitment to addressing the region's neglected development needs.

Related Topics

National Assembly Budget Road Progress Same Chitral Kosht Event Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

1 minute ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

3 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

8 minutes ago
 21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s ..

21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s groundbreaking AI artwork

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Development of Islamic Banking in Paki ..

Seminar on 'Development of Islamic Banking in Pakistan' held

3 minutes ago
 DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic ..

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic issues

45 minutes ago
IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting ..

IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of cases against Miza ..

47 minutes ago
 Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accou ..

Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accountability in State soon

47 minutes ago
 Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for ..

Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" on W ..

47 minutes ago
 ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electri ..

ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electricity theft in commercial plaza ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 hour ago
 PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan