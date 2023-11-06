Open Menu

Four Booked Over Violation Of Marriage Act

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

The district administration registered cases against management of four marriage halls over violation of the Marriage Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district administration registered cases against management of four marriage halls over violation of the Marriage Act.

The teams also imposed Rs 525,000 fine on them.

According to details, the assistant commissioner inspected 45 marriage halls out of which 13 were violating the act.

Fine of Rs 225,000 was imposed on five marriage halls in tehsil city, Rs 200,000 on four halls in Saddar area besides registering cases against two persons. Two managers were booked in tehsil Samundri whereas one marriage hall in tehsil Tandlianwala was imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

