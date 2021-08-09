UrduPoint.com

Four Children Injured As School Van Overturns

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:14 PM

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Four schoolchildren were injured when a van overturned after being hit by a tractor-trolley at Changa Manga Road, here on Monday.

Rescue-122 sources said that a van private school packed with children was on its way from Kot Radha Kishan to Changa Manga when a recklessly driven tractor trolley collided with it near Bhamba Gate.

Resultantly, the school van overturned, injuring four children identified Fahad, Iftan, Mooez and Samia.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kot Radha Kishan after first aid.

Police were investigating.

