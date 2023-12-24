Open Menu

Four Held With Liquor, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Four held with liquor, drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Police arrested four accused and recovered narcotics from them.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office here on Sunday, a team of Sillanwali police station nabbed four accused with 140 liters of liquor, liquor distillation material and 1.85 kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Khan, Ramzan, Khalid and Naeem.

The arrested suspects used to sell drugs at different places and they were planning to sell drugs on Christmas and New Year's Eve, the police spokesman said.

Sargodha police's crackdown against drug dealers will continue without discrimination, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said.

