Four Including Street Criminal, Bike Lifter Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Four including street criminal, bike lifter arrested in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :District West Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four accused, including a street criminal and a motorcycle lifter, in separate actions by different police stations.

According to a spokesman for West police, an alleged motorcycle thief identified as Salman was arrested from Orangi Town and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession.

The recovered motorcycle was stolen from the limits of Madina Colony police station. The arrested accused had been handed over to Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further legal proceedings.

Surjani Town police station, during routine patrolling, arrested an alleged street criminal, Arif, from Al-Ghafoor Society near Northern Bypass. The police recovered arms, ammunition, and cash from his possession.

The Pirabad police station arrested two involved in the business of hazardous gutka/mawa. The arrested persons were identified as Qais Khan and Samiullah and more than 6 kg of gutka was recovered from their possession.

Cases against the arrested accused had been registered and further investigations were underway.

