Four Independent MPAs-elect Meet Shehbaz Sharif, Join PML-N
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 08:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Four independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the general election on PP seats, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and announced to join the PML-N, here on Wednesday.
Sultan Bajwa who won the election from PP-132 Nankana Sahib, Taimor Lali from PP-94 Chiniot, Mehmood Qadir Leghari from PP-289, Hanif Patafi from PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan were among those who met with the PML-N President. All the four members expressed confidence in PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and announced their decision to officially join the PML-N.
Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome and congratulations to the new members for joining the party, saying that they have become part of collective efforts to enhance Pakistan’s beauty and drag the country out of various challenges.
He emphasized that economic stability and the well-being of the people remain the paramount priorities for his party. He expressed his resolve to serve the people of Pakistan with increased vigour and dedication.
The newly elected members expressed gratitude for the dedicated services and commitment of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to the country and its people.
PML-N leaders Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Attaullah Tarar, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Khawaja Imran Nazir and other were present.
