Four Injured In Road Accident

Published May 19, 2022

Four persons of a family were injured seriously when their vehicle got out of control due to over-speeding and hit a wall at Daska-Pasrur Road near Sattoke Stop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Four persons of a family were injured seriously when their vehicle got out of control due to over-speeding and hit a wall at Daska-Pasrur Road near Sattoke Stop.

According to Rescue spokesperson, the injured were identified as 45-year-old Afzal, 45-year-old Ruqia, 20-year-old Fiaz and 10-year-old Ahmed.

The rescuers provided first aid to the injured and shifted seriously injured to the local hospital.

