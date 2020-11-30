UrduPoint.com
Four Killed Near Mir Ali Bazaar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Four killed near Mir Ali bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Unknown attackers Monday killed four persons while spraying volley of bullets on a car near Tehsil Road, Mir Ali bazaar of district North Waziristan, police confirmed.

According to details, the slain were identified Malik Sahib Khan, Malik Raza Khan, Malik Umer Khan and Malik Noor Rehman residents of Ali Khel of Khaisoor area.

The dead bodies of the victims shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem while the heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. It was reported that attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. Police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

