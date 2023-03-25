UrduPoint.com

Four Outlaws Held; Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Four outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four suspects and recovered drugs, weapons, ammunition and sale cash from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Shaheed Nawab police station led by its SHO Aslam Khan conducted different operations following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

The police arrested accused Hameedullah son of Abdul Aziz resident of Wanda Solnar, Budh, recovering a 30-bore pistol and 25 cartridges from his possession.

In another action, the Shaheed Nawab police arrested accused Nawaz Khan son of Syed Khan resident of Paniala and recovered 320-gram of heroin from him.

The police also arrested accused Fateh Ullah son of Mutti Ullah resident of Mohalla Haji Baba, Paniala and recovered 150 grams of heroin, 75 grams of ice and drugs' sale money Rs 2,900.

The police registered cases against all three accused.

Meanwhile, a team of Paniala police station arrested accused Sami Ullah son of Muhammad Ismail resident of Kattakhel, wanted in a murder case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Sale Nawaz Khan Money All From

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

24 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of murder incident

12 minutes ago
 Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Shar ..

Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Sharif hospital

12 minutes ago
 Kite flyer held after identification through video ..

Kite flyer held after identification through video

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.