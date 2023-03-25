Four outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four suspects and recovered drugs, weapons, ammunition and sale cash from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Shaheed Nawab police station led by its SHO Aslam Khan conducted different operations following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

The police arrested accused Hameedullah son of Abdul Aziz resident of Wanda Solnar, Budh, recovering a 30-bore pistol and 25 cartridges from his possession.

In another action, the Shaheed Nawab police arrested accused Nawaz Khan son of Syed Khan resident of Paniala and recovered 320-gram of heroin from him.

The police also arrested accused Fateh Ullah son of Mutti Ullah resident of Mohalla Haji Baba, Paniala and recovered 150 grams of heroin, 75 grams of ice and drugs' sale money Rs 2,900.

The police registered cases against all three accused.

Meanwhile, a team of Paniala police station arrested accused Sami Ullah son of Muhammad Ismail resident of Kattakhel, wanted in a murder case.