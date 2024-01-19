Four profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Friday.

According to official sources here, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chungi no 09 and found that shopkeepers- Jabbar,Saeed,Mumtaz Ali and Zafar were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.