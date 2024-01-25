Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various

parts of city on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various areas,

including Sillanwali Road, Iqbal colony and Chungi No 09, and found that shopkeepers-

Nawaz,Asghar,Farooq and Dilshad were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed

fines on them.