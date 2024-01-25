Four Profiteers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various
parts of city on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various areas,
including Sillanwali Road, Iqbal colony and Chungi No 09, and found that shopkeepers-
Nawaz,Asghar,Farooq and Dilshad were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases against them and also imposed
fines on them.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BoD of PHA approves budget10 minutes ago
-
ECP issues warning about fake WhatsApp calls10 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over former minister’s demise10 minutes ago
-
RTA urges transporters to cooperate during elections10 minutes ago
-
PM urges Saudi Arabia's Jomaih Group to invest in Pakistan's alternative energy sector10 minutes ago
-
Minerals used in smart phones, cars manufacturing found in Pakistan: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad apprehends PTI candidate Nazir Abbasi10 minutes ago
-
About 101 polling stations declared 'very sensitive'19 minutes ago
-
Tank police solve blind murder case20 minutes ago
-
BKWA organizes one day vaccination camp20 minutes ago
-
Over 6 million worshippers perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week20 minutes ago
-
One held for making fake dacoity call20 minutes ago