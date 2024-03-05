Four Profiteers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Tuesday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chungi no.
09 and found that shopkeepers namely- Ali Sabir,Safdar,Mumtaz and Zafar were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.
