Four Shops Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Four shops fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner Shahpur on Sunday fined four shopkeepers for profiteering.

The AC checked fruit and retail shops in several bazaars and imposed a fine of Rs45,000 on four shops for violations.

