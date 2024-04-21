Four Shops Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 906,011 children to be immunized against Polio in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
PML-N working to solve public problems: CM4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to observe World Earth Day on April 224 minutes ago
-
42nd Int'l Pak Zoological Congress at UAJK from Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
ICP begins intensive search, combing operation4 minutes ago
-
Tributes to Dr. Iqbal for awakening Muslims, paid on his 86th death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends 8th Shipment of Aid to Palestine14 minutes ago
-
DC Musa Khail faces suspension for delay in rescuing child fallen into well14 minutes ago
-
Modern system of waste management to be introduced in Punjab: minister14 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes over Rs one lac fine on various food points24 minutes ago
-
Tourism Advisor hints on reducing funding, staffing of non performing entities34 minutes ago