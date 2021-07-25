UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom As Vehicle Falls In Ravine

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom as vehicle falls in ravine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Army Quick Response Team vehicle on Saturday fell in ravine after it negotiated a steep turn in Laswa where four soldiers embraced martyrdom in the accident.

As many as four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while three soldiers and a civil driver got injured when an Army Quick Response Force (QRF) team vehicle employed for maintenance of Law and Order in support of the AJK Election 2021, toppled taking a steep turn in Laswa and fell in a ravine, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the injured had been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Accident Injured Army Law And Order ISPR Driver Vehicle Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

6 minutes ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

1 hour ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

2 hours ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

2 hours ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.