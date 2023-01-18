Four terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists after a heavy fire exchange during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) being initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on Security Forces and civilians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices on M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), as a result of continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were given task to take action.

As the security forces' establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, four terrorists opened fire on them.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all four terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was also recovered.