Fugitive netted from Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Sargodha police arrested a fugitive alleged involved in rape case from Greece here on Sunday.

A spokesperson for police said that on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh, SHO Bhairah Hafiz Naveed Akram, under the supervision of SDPO Bhalwal formed a special team and sent them abroad.

Police succeeded to arrest the accused with the cooperation of all concerned agencies.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused Sujawal, resident of Bhera had raped the boy in 2019 and fled abroad illegally.

DPO Bilal Zafar said that no one was superior before law. This had been proved true by Sargodha police through its historic performance, he added.

The DPO announced cash reward and appreciation certificates to the entire team for this historic achievement.