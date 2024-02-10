Funeral Of Martyred Additional SHO Offered In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The funeral of the Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani, who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists here in Sub-Division Darazinda on Saturday, has been offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines with full official protocol and honour.
The funeral was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ullah, SP City Ishaq Khan and other senior police officers, civil officers, social dignitaries and a number of people from civil society.
The RPO, DC Dera, AC Dera and SPs presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred cop. The wreaths were laid on the coffin and prayers were offered for the elevation of martyr’s ranks.
Later, the coffin was sent to the native town of the martyred policeman for burial.
RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti, speaking on this occasion, said that another policeman rendered his life for the safety of the motherland. He said the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.
It is worth mentioning here that Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani was martyred and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a policeman.
The Additional SHO was going to Darazinda police station for his duty when some unknown terrorists targeted him on the way with firearms in the Morgah area.
The policeman retaliated against the terrorist attack. In exchange of fire, the Additional SHO was martyred while two terrorists were also killed.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz urges political parties to join hands for country's betterment4 minutes ago
-
First Shaban on Monday; Shab-e-Barat on night of Feb 255 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program24 minutes ago
-
TMO Kohat inspects ongoing construction work at Abbasin Plaza25 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crop: Special care suggested as wheat rust attacks noticed in South Punjab25 minutes ago
-
PINS launches training course to enhance nursing skills44 minutes ago
-
Sizing unit fined for polluting environment44 minutes ago
-
General Polls 2024: 'Independents' steal spotlight by winning 100 NA, 90 KPK assemblies’ seats44 minutes ago
-
General Elections witness participation of 60 mln voters45 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches motorcycle ambulance service55 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Embassy facilitates nationals at early voting event1 hour ago
-
Additional SHO martyred, five terrorists killed in gunfire in DI Khan1 hour ago