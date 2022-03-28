UrduPoint.com

GAG Exhibition Showcases Art Pieces Depicting Historical, Cultural Landscape Of Gandhara

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 09:19 PM

GAG exhibition showcases art pieces depicting historical, cultural landscape of Gandhara

An inaugural exhibition of paintings of renowned artist Pervaiz Khan was held at the Gandhara Art Gallery (GAG) which was the first of its kind in the history of Taxila, where the artist rendered the historical cultural landscape of Gandhara into a series of aesthetic portraits of the past

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :An inaugural exhibition of paintings of renowned artist Pervaiz Khan was held at the Gandhara Art Gallery (GAG) which was the first of its kind in the history of Taxila, where the artist rendered the historical cultural landscape of Gandhara into a series of aesthetic portraits of the past.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was performed by leading political and literary figure of Taxila, Sheikh Saluddhid who appreciated the efforts of the Gandhara Resource Center to promote art and cultural heritage of Taxila through the GAG which was established by Gandhara Resource Center, a project of Centre for Cultural Development (C2D) in Taxila, said a media release received here.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, Dr Jameel-ud-Nabi was the special guest of honor, who was deeply impressed by the art works.

Zaheer ul Hasan Zaildar, best known for his efforts to promote cultural heritage of Taxila lauded the efforts of C2D and termed the art gallery as a first step towards cultural renaissance of Gandhara.

He acknowledged the founding members of Gandhara Resource Center, namely, Iftikhar Ahmad, Malick Ushtar, Iftikhar Uddin Siddiqui, Riaz Ahmad, Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar, and Iqbal Khattaq, for their dedication and commitment towards promoting Gandhara heritage of Pakistan.

The exhibition attracted a large number of people from neighboring cities as well as from cross section of civil society of Taxila.

It included renowned artist Rahat Syed, Ibtisam Peerzada, Vice Chairperson, IAP, Syed Asad Naqvi, poet Ghulam Rasool Aukha, Sohrab Mali, poetess Shafqat Hyat Shafiq and, Bowa Nasir Shah, and Ghazanfar Ali, Station Master, Taxila Railways Station.

The exhibition will continue till March 31.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Mali Nasir Taxila March Media From Best

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi to host Pak-WI ODIs

Rawalpindi to host Pak-WI ODIs

3 minutes ago
 CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of sk ..

CGH organizes free medical camp for patients of skin diseases

3 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Monitor North Korea Over Possible ..

South Korea, US Monitor North Korea Over Possible Nuke Test - Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Unmanned Robot Surface Ships Double US Maritime Su ..

Unmanned Robot Surface Ships Double US Maritime Surveillance in Middle East - Ad ..

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Adviser Threatens to Sue Companies Usi ..

Zelenskyy's Adviser Threatens to Sue Companies Using Russian Oil

6 minutes ago
 IAEA to Present Initiatives About Security of Ukra ..

IAEA to Present Initiatives About Security of Ukraine's Nuclear Sites in Coming ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>