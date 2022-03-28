GAG exhibition showcases art pieces depicting historical, cultural landscape of Gandhara

An inaugural exhibition of paintings of renowned artist Pervaiz Khan was held at the Gandhara Art Gallery (GAG) which was the first of its kind in the history of Taxila, where the artist rendered the historical cultural landscape of Gandhara into a series of aesthetic portraits of the past

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :An inaugural exhibition of paintings of renowned artist Pervaiz Khan was held at the Gandhara Art Gallery (GAG) which was the first of its kind in the history of Taxila, where the artist rendered the historical cultural landscape of Gandhara into a series of aesthetic portraits of the past.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was performed by leading political and literary figure of Taxila, Sheikh Saluddhid who appreciated the efforts of the Gandhara Resource Center to promote art and cultural heritage of Taxila through the GAG which was established by Gandhara Resource Center, a project of Centre for Cultural Development (C2D) in Taxila, said a media release received here.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Wah, Dr Jameel-ud-Nabi was the special guest of honor, who was deeply impressed by the art works.

Zaheer ul Hasan Zaildar, best known for his efforts to promote cultural heritage of Taxila lauded the efforts of C2D and termed the art gallery as a first step towards cultural renaissance of Gandhara.

He acknowledged the founding members of Gandhara Resource Center, namely, Iftikhar Ahmad, Malick Ushtar, Iftikhar Uddin Siddiqui, Riaz Ahmad, Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar, and Iqbal Khattaq, for their dedication and commitment towards promoting Gandhara heritage of Pakistan.

The exhibition attracted a large number of people from neighboring cities as well as from cross section of civil society of Taxila.

It included renowned artist Rahat Syed, Ibtisam Peerzada, Vice Chairperson, IAP, Syed Asad Naqvi, poet Ghulam Rasool Aukha, Sohrab Mali, poetess Shafqat Hyat Shafiq and, Bowa Nasir Shah, and Ghazanfar Ali, Station Master, Taxila Railways Station.

The exhibition will continue till March 31.