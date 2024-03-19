Gas Leakage Explosion, One Injured
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A citizen injured due to a gas leakage explosion Tench Bhatta area this morning. The spokesman 1122 informed that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the incident spot.
The fire erupted with a gas blast which resulted in burn injuries to a 55 year old man, identified as Riaz.
He was shifted to the hospital by giving first aid.
The victim's family confirmed that Riaz got 25 percent burnt, The spokesman urged citizens to remain vigilant on such continued issues and be careful while handling the domestic fuel system.
