Gas Pipeline Gets Leakage In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 10:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A gas pipeline got six-inch wide leakage in Bindra Puli area of Bahawalpur city.
However, the technical teams of experts have overcome the leakage and repaired the pipeline.
Regional Manager, Sui Northern Gas Company Limited, Bahawalpur Office, Shehzad Ahmad said that they received information about leakage of gas pipeline passing through Bindra Puli area of Bahawalpur city.
“Soon after receiving information, the technical team of experts of Sui North Gas Company Limited rushed to the scene and started work to overcome the leakage and repair it,” he added.
He said that gas pipeline had been repaired.
He further added that gas supply to the areas affected due to leakage had been restored.
Investigation to ascertain cause of the leakage was underway.
