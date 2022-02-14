UrduPoint.com

Gas Pressure To Be Improved Till June 2022 In Quetta: GM, SSGCL

February 14, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :General Manger, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) Mandani Siddiqui said that the gas pressure would be improved in the province till June 2022 on completion of new gas pipeline project.

He expressed these views while talking to President Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry Abdul Baqi Kakar at his office, said press release issued here on Monday.

Other members of Chamber of Small Industry were also present on the occasion.

The President of the Chamber apprised the GM, SSGCL about shortage of gas in respective areas of Quetta city and other areas of the province. He also said that people were suffering difficulties due to over charging of gas bills despite low pressure of gas in the areas.

The GM said, we are aware the problems of public regarding gas and in this context, gas teams were working to solve issues of public in the area.

He said that 16 inches new gas supply pipelines were being laid at both sides of Sariab Road despite installation of new 8 inches gas pipeline at Sirki Road, Gwalmandi and Pashtoon Abad in order to solve gas related issues which was long standing demand of people in the area. "New standard meters are being installed to improve the bill system in the areas", he said adding that at least 0.2 million meters have connection in Quetta.

He said that steps were being taken to reduce burden of SSGCL through improving bill systems in the area. The SSGCL teams are conducting raids at different areas to arrest gas thieves despite some owners of CNG stations involved in illegal gas connection were also caught. Such actions are helpful for improving gas pressure in the area, he said saying that action was being taken against users compressors in the area.

