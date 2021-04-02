GB govt establishes COVID-19 SOPs Corridor during Khunjer Pass opening

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :GB government established COVID-19 SOPs Corridor from Pak-China border to Sost Dry Port in order to facilitate the people during opening ceremony of Khunjerab Pass.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza, Assistant Commissioner Gojal and other officials visited Sost border town to review the preparation for the opening of the border.

Under the border protocol agreement 1985, Khunjerab border remains closed from end of November to April 1.

The border was closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Trade activities remained suspended for last one year.