GCT announces admission 2020 for Diploma/Cert programmes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Government College of Technology (GCT), Taxila has announced admission 2020 for Diploma/Cert (After Matric) programmes.

The college has invited applications for admission in Electrical, Mechanical, Telecom, Mechatronics, Civil and Chemical Technology programmes.

Interested applicants have been advised to submit the applications at the earliest.

Application process, eligibility criteria, admission schedule and other details can be checked at website www.tevta.gop.pk.

The student can contact at 051-9314126, 0310-9276637 or visit www.gcttaxila.edu.pk website to get information about admissions.

Last date to apply for the admission will be October 17 while the students having domicile of Islamabad and all districts of Punjab will be eligible to get the admission.