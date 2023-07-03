GEPCO power shutdown notice for Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the press release, power supply from Ghuna, Badiana Express, Langrywali, Oora, Gopalpur, Rasoolpur, Nizamabad, Nikapura, Ismamabad Mohallah feeders would remain suspended from 8:30am to 2:30pm on July 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30.

Also electricity will remain suspended from 8:30am to 2:30pm at Verio feeder on July 5, 12, 19, 26. From electricity grids of Habibpura, Pakki Kotli, Aimanabad Road, Bhadal, Hundal, Puran Hiran, Circular Road, Rangpura, Anwar Khawaja, power supply would remain suspended from 8:30am to 2:30pm on July 12 and 19; at grid stations of Malky Kalan, Imtiaz Super Store, Muradpur, Marala Road, Abbott Road, Model Town, Kashmir Road, Muslim Town, Mainapura, Buttar, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town, Muzaffarpur, Adalat Garha, and Roras Road electricity would not be supplied from 8am to 2:30pm on July 10, 13, 17, 20.

Also, power supply would remain suspended from 8:30am to 2:30pm at Ladhar, Aadha, Kot Mana, Industrial-3, Ghoenki feeders on July 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28; Grid stations of Piruchak, Imam Bukhari, Targarhi, Faizul Hasan, Jamkey Cheema, Bhlowali, City Housing, Awan sports would not supply electricity from 8:30am to 2:30pm on July 18 and 25.

According to the statement, power supply from Chaprar, Bajwat-1, Sirah feeders would remain suspended on July 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 from 8:30am to 2:30pm for repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.