Ghazan, Himayatullah Resigns From KP Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Two provincial cabinet members Saturday resigned from their posts of cabinet memberships.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal resigned from their posts.

According to a letter addressed to Chief Minister KP, Ghazan Jamal said, over the past year, I have endeavored to reform and improve the department and worked diligently to realize the goals set by your leadership.

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am unable to continue as Special Assistant.

More Stories From Pakistan

