Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto appointed as SU Registrar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Admissions University of Sindh has been assigned the charge of the Registrar in addition of his own duty.

The university spokesman informed here on Friday that Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto has been assigned the charge by relieving Dr Amir Ali Abro, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology from the post of Registrar.