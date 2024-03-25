Open Menu

Ghulam Nabi Memon Assumes Charge As IGP Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Ghulam Nabi Memon assumes charge as IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Following a notification from the Federal government, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a Grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), has officially assumed the charge of Provincial Police Officer/ Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Monday.

This marks the beginning of his second tenure as Sindh Police chief.

Arriving at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, Memon received a warm welcome from the police brass band. He then paid tribute to fallen officers, honoring their sacrifice, and offered prayers for the departed souls of the Sindh Police martyrs.

Senior officers present at the CPO were greeted by the newly appointed IGP Sindh, demonstrating a smooth transition of command.

During the Change of Command ceremony, Ghulam Nabi Memon formally took charge as IGP Sindh, while Riffat Mukhtar Raja completed the paperwork to relinquish his duties as the former IGP Sindh.

