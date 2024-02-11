Open Menu

Gilani's Votes Increased After Recounting In NA-148

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Gilani's votes increased after recounting in NA-148

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) After the recount in National Assembly constituency NA-148, the number of votes obtained by former PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani increased on Saturday.

Upon the request of Independent candidate Barrister Taimur Malik, the process of verification of Form 45 was carried out in the RO office.

Resultantly, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani secured victory with 67,377 votes, while Taimur Malik remained runner-up with 67,047 votes.

According to Form 47, Gilani had defeated Taimur Malik by a lead of 293 votes previously in the first count. After recounting, Gilani's lead increased to 330 votes.

APP/rzi/mjk

1228 hrs

Related Topics

National Assembly Lead NA-148

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

7 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

7 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

7 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

7 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

11 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

12 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

16 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan