Girl commits suicide in Diplo in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree in Veerhar village of Diplo Tehsil of Tharparkar district.

According to Diplo Police, the 18-year old daughter of Audoo Mal Meghwar hanged hanged herself to the tree. The police on getting information about the incident reached the spot and took the body into their custody. The police handed over the body to the heirs after recording their statements.