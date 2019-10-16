UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Commits Suicide In Diplo In Mithi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:28 PM

Girl commits suicide in Diplo in Mithi

A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree in Veerhar village of Diplo Tehsil of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree in Veerhar village of Diplo Tehsil of Tharparkar district.

According to Diplo Police, the 18-year old daughter of Audoo Mal Meghwar hanged hanged herself to the tree. The police on getting information about the incident reached the spot and took the body into their custody. The police handed over the body to the heirs after recording their statements.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Young Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Senate body urges UNSC to form special commission ..

3 minutes ago

It's time to forge unity not to do politics of cha ..

3 minutes ago

JS Public school & college delegation visits NUML

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Isla ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

20 minutes ago

Indictment of Pervaiz Ashraf again postponed till ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.