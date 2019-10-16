Girl Commits Suicide In Diplo In Mithi
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:28 PM
A young girl committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree in Veerhar village of Diplo Tehsil of Tharparkar district
According to Diplo Police, the 18-year old daughter of Audoo Mal Meghwar hanged hanged herself to the tree. The police on getting information about the incident reached the spot and took the body into their custody. The police handed over the body to the heirs after recording their statements.