Girl commits suicide in Shabqadar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old girl ended her life by shooting herself after arguing with elder brother in Matta Mughalkhel area of Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda.

Shabqadar police said the incident occurred on Tuesday in Kherabad, Matta Mughalkhel where the daughter of Bakht Munir shot herself dead after exchanging some harsh words with the brother.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of Bakht Munir and started investigation.