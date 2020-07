KASUR, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :-:A girl was killed while crossing a road in a nearby village of Balloki.

Police said on Sunday that Eman Fatima d/o Muhammad Iqbal of Chak No 30, was crossing a road when a truck hit her. She died on the spot.

Sadr Pattoki police handed over the body to the heirsafter completing legal formalities.