Girl Hospitalized After Stray Dog Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A minor girl was hospitalized after being bitten by a stray dog while she was walking in the street in Kot Addu city on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh control room sent an ambulance from a nearby station to Kot Addu soon after receiving the information.
The rescuers, after giving first aid to seven-year-old Khadija d/o Abdul Aziz, took her to DHQ hospital Kot Addu where she was vaccinated and then handed over to her parents, a Rescue 1122 spokesman said.
