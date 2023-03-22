UrduPoint.com

Girls College Celebrates Pakistan Day

March 22, 2023

Girls College celebrates Pakistan Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Government Begum Nusrat Bhutto Girls Degree College here on Wednesday organized a colourful ceremony on the eve of Pakistan Resolution Day on March 23, in which Professors, lecturers, a large number of students including the Director Regional College Larkana Ahmed Bakhsh Bhutto, Deputy Director Regional College Larkana Aqeel Ahmed, Principal of the College Samina Naz Abro attended the ceremony.

The students of the college presented tableaus, sketches, poetry and speeches in an enthusiastic manner on the subject of the freedom movement and shed light on the lives of great personalities the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

Addressing the occasion, Regional Director of Colleges Larkana, College Principal and others said that as a result of the long struggle and eternal sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and other leaders.

They said on March 1940, on the basis of the two-nation theory, the Pakistan Resolution was unanimously adopted, which declared that now Muslims should have their own separate country, as a result of which we got independent Pakistan on 14 August 1947.

They also thank the struggle of these great leaders, today we are breathing a sigh of relief in Pakistan whose services can never be forgotten.

Regional Director of Colleges Larkana Ahmed Bakhsh Bhutto, and College Principal Samina Naz Abro distributed prizes and certificates among the students who secured positions in various competitions including speeches, Biology, Book Reviews and other competitions.

