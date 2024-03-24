Open Menu

Global Seminar Criticizes UN's Failure In Establishing Peace, Resolving Disputes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Speakers at a seminar, held during the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva have criticized the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council (UNSC), for its failure in establishing peace, preventing genocide, addressing human rights violations, and resolving disputes.

The seminar, hosted by World Muslim Congress, was addressed by noted international law experts, rights activists, academicians and journalists including Dr Joseph Wronka, H.E Leon Kaulahua Siu, Robert Fantina, Misbah Shafiat, Zafar Ahmed Qureshi and Altaf Hussain Wani the permanent representative WMC, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.

The speakers emphasized the need for the UN to uphold international law, protect human rights, prevent genocide, and support sustainable development.

They also stressed the urgency of resolving disputes in regions like Palestine and Kashmir, urging the UNSC to use its diplomatic influence to ensure the upholding of international law.

Additionally, they called for accountability in addressing human rights violations and emphasized the inseparable link between the settlement of disputes and the UN's agenda for sustainable development and peace.

